S&CO Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

