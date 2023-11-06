S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 3.8% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $46,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.84. 265,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $262.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

