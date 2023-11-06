S&CO Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,290.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 364,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,924. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.