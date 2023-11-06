S&CO Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on C. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.93. 6,342,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,551,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

