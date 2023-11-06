S&CO Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

S&CO Inc. reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LKQ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. 194,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

