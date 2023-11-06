S&CO Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,382 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,342. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

