S&CO Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 516,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,368. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $87.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

