S&CO Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,200 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of ON stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.96. 2,532,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

