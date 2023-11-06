S&CO Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. 3,717,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,158,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

