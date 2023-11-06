S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,633 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,710,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,696,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $1,053,961.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,020.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,603 shares of company stock worth $3,364,161. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.15. 183,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

