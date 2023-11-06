S&CO Inc. Sells 2,369 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 279,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 869.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 127,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.75. 1,521,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,794,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

