S&CO Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $98.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,953. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

