S&CO Inc. Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.19. The stock had a trading volume of 172,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,694. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day moving average is $201.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

