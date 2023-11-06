S&CO Inc. Trims Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,850 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $15,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LILA. Barclays dropped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 2.0 %

LILA traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,261. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.