S&CO Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.3% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,037,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 364,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,243.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,901,000 after buying an additional 126,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

