scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, analysts expect scPharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SCPH stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.13. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 127.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $922,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 10,492.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,703,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
