Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 675.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $894,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 764,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 34.0% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Down 0.3 %

KLA stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $498.37. The stock had a trading volume of 66,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,851. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.18. KLA Co. has a one year low of $328.43 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.