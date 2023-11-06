Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 108,657 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
BATS IEFA opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
