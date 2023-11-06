Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.