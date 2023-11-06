Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.32. 2,792,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,759,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

