Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

