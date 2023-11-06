SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 528,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,821,000 after purchasing an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $70.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

