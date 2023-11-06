Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smith Micro Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.