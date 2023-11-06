Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises about 0.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.2 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. 391,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,114. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

