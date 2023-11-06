SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $111.00.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.80.

SEDG stock opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

