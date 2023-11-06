Solid Power (SLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 281.63%. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLDP opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

