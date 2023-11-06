Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 613,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 752,904 shares.The stock last traded at $86.73 and had previously closed at $87.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.39.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.