SouthState Corp Acquires 89,578 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,578 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SouthState Corp owned about 0.53% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $31,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 242,972 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,156,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 706,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

