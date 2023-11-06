SouthState Corp Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $403.58. 222,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,041. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.92.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

