SouthState Corp Buys 167 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,530. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

