SouthState Corp Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $10,211,158. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE NOW traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $608.51. 180,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,982. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.25 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

