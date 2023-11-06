SouthState Corp Has $19.23 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $453.88. 107,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.