SouthState Corp Has $22.27 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $873.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $816.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $461.57 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.