SouthState Corp Has $3.44 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after buying an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.06. 117,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,385. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.53 and its 200-day moving average is $443.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.