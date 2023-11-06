SouthState Corp Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.26. 400,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

