SouthState Corp Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

SouthState Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,078 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,529 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 7,267,126 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $123,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,439 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 169,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 61,120 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

GOLD traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,398. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

