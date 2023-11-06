SouthState Corp Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

