SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.7 %

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

NYSE ROK traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.14. 182,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,929. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.45 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.