SouthState Corp Sells 3,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. 3,409,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,256,118. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

