SouthState Corp Sells 3,617 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $68.90. 1,026,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,522. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

