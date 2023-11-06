SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SouthState Corp trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $22.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $590.09. The stock had a trading volume of 826,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,645. The company has a market cap of $560.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

