SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stake Reduced by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,803 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.03% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $38.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

