SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Cut by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $452.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.30. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

