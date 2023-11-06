Spectral AI (MDAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectral AI Price Performance

NASDAQ MDAI opened at $3.04 on Monday. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

About Spectral AI

Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd., a predictive analytics company, develops AI algorithms and optical technology in wound care treatment. It offers DeepView wound imaging solution, an AI technology and multispectral imaging system that provides healing assessments for burn wounds and diabetic foot ulcers. Spectral MD Holdings, Ltd.

