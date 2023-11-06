Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.62. 1,173,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

