Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Stellus Capital Investment Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 197.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

