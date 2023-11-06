Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

GNRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $79,109,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

