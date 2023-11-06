StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ESTE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,185,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 125.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 134.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

