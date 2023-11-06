StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 5.7 %

MARPS stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.41. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

