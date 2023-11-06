StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

